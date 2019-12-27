Gen Bajowa @79: Ayeka Regent praises his heroic deeds

HRH Princess Barr Oluyemi Bajowa (Mrs), the Regent of Ayeka kingdom in Okitipupa Local Government Area, has extolled the virtue of her husband, Prince (Gen) Olu Bajowa (Rtd), the Jagunmolu of Ikaleland on his 79th birthday.

Gen. Bajowa, a former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence, clocked 79 on Friday.

The regent made this known in her congratulatory birthday message made available to newsmen on Friday.

“The heaven flaps in its awesomeness and the Mother Earth was thrown into an ecstatic jubilation on this day when the ultimate PRINCE was born.

“On this day, all the creation of the Almighty joined in conference to celebrate the birth of a great SOLDIER.

“The womb of his mother enjoys the highest level of fertility comparable only to the soil in the garden of Eden thereby yielded its very best on 27 December.

” The day JAGUNMOLU graced our world, a day that the Almighty Jehovah has made and and we are bound to rejoice and be glad in it.

“On this beautiful day, I celebrate you my husband, the love of my life, the ultimate crown on my head, my brother, my father, my destiny helper, my rock, the BALOGUN that stands firmly behind me without flinching, the father of our lovely children.

“It is without doubt that our marriage was made in heaven and by divine superintendence.

“Every 27 December cannot be same for me, it presents opportunities to reflect and be grateful to God for it was the day my life journey-mate was born.

“I don’t want to be anywhere else other than your side, I don’t want to be other thing other than your wife, I don’t want to occupy any other office other than, the office of your soul mate,” she stated.

Princess Bajowa added that the former Permanent Secretary was blessed by the Lord, describing him as a rare gem.

” You are a rare gem, a general of note, a fighter of injustice, a leader of his people, an indispensable and fearless warrior and a philanthropist of no equal,”she said.

According to her, the retired General’s heart is golden and his motives are pure, adding that his attitude to life is simple and positive.

“And yet maximumly productive and you have expanded capacity in your heart to accommodate all regardless of class, colour or creed,” she said.

The princess wished Gen. Bajowa, a happy birthday, praying that he would live long in good heath and prosperity to enjoy the fruits of his labour.