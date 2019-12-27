2020: Port declaration, more industrialization, others my goals – Akeredolu

Ondo State governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has disclosed that his top goal for the incoming year 2020 is to have a Port Declaration for the proposed Deep Sea Port in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state.

Already, the Governor had received the Outline of Business Case, OBC, which comprehensively states the Project Implementation Plan for the proposed Port of Ondo.

The OBC presentation was made by the project Consortium comprising a Spanish firm, Ocean Infrastructure Management, OIM, its Nigerian Partner, Franchise and Business Solutions Ltd, FBS; in the presence of officials of Nigerian Port Authority and coordinated by the Consultant to Ondo State Government on the project, Amiable Consultancy and Logistics Services Ltd.

The Governor also revealed that his administration will continue with its Industrialization drive to further accelerate the spate of the economic growth of the state, as well as engage the teeming unemployed youths.

Arakunrin Akeredolu disclosed his goals for the state for the year 2020 shortly after the dedication of the “Chapel of Grace” at the Government House on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

He said his administration will continue to pay proper attention to the Public Primary Schools and make them conducive for learning.

Governor Akeredolu hinted that Public Secondary Schools in the state will also receive attention in terms of renovation and reconstruction.

He said more roads will also be constructed in areas where government presence seems not to have been felt, adding that since work can not be done on all roads at the same time, other places will also receive attention in the year 2020.

The Governor said: “A major thing I want our people to look forward to is to have this port declaration. We are going to spend whatever we are going to spend, we are going to move, I know that we will not be hindered. But the moment we have port declaration, it is alright by us. Alot of work has been done, so by 2020, if we have a port declaration we will just have to add a little.

“We will continue to work on our Public Primary Schools. We will continue to work on roads. Areas that have not been touched, we are going to touch them. We can not touch everywhere at the same time. But the important thing for me is the Port declaration and many more industries, like the cassava to Ethanol in Okeluse, it must come upstream next year.

“By the time we have all these industries around the corner and we get our youths who will plant cassava, we have growers, we have so many of these industries like the ones in Ore and the one coming up in Okeluse, I believe that it will get more of our youths engaged because they are going to be Agricprenuers and make a lot of money by planting cassava and Cocoa and other things. So, those are the goals for 2020.”