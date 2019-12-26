Akeredolu celebrates annual get-together in grand style

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, today celebrated his annual End of Year Get-together for 2019 in Owo, his home town.

It was a gathering of leaders, members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other top government functionaries in the state.

Prominent personalities at the get-together include Secretary to the State Government, Hon Ifedayo Abegunde who delivered the goodwill message of the governor to the people who thronged the open field grounds opposite the Owo Correctional facility within Owo GRA.

Members of the state Executive Council including the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale , Head of Service , Mr. Dare Aragbaiye and others, Some members of the Ondo State House of Assembly; Caretaker Chairmen of Councils in the state and Chairmen and members of some statutory Boards and Commissions in the state also attended the event.

The State Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC , Engr Ade Adetimehin led members of the State Working Committee and Party Executives at the Local Government levels to the ceremony.

Some elders of the APC led by Prince Olu Adegboro from the Central Senatorial District, Chief Ibukun Omotehinse from the South Senatorial District also attended the event.

Member representing Owo-Ose Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Timehin Adelegbe and several other leaders used the occasion to appreciate the Governor for his commitment to the development of the state.

Several women of note were not left out of the ceremony such as the Honourable Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Deaconess Lola Fagbemi, APC state women leader, Mrs Renike Witherspoon and others.