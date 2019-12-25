Stephen Sotonwa (Sweet Steve) for burial on Friday

The remains of Multiple Award Winning Broadcaster, Ace Stand-Up Comedian and Talented Compere, Oluwafemi Stephen Sotonwa alias Sweet Steve will be interred on Friday, 27th December, 2019.

The ceremony will hold at his residence, Omodara quarters, off Imafon road, Akure, Ondo state by 10am.

There will also be a Lying in State for him at his erstwhile place of work, Orange 94.5fm, Shagari Estate, Irese road, Akure by 8am same day.

The burial arragements released by the family indicated that a candlelight procession in his honour has also been slated for Thursday 26th December 2019 from the Adegbemile Cultural Center, down to the Government House Park, Alagbaka by 5pm.

The 35 year old broadcaster and indigene of Ogun state was a graduate of Psychology from the University of Ado Ekiti (UNAD) now Èkìtì State University (EKSU).

As an On-Air-Personality (OAP), Sweet steve was the host of the popular Orange Cafe on Orange FM, Akure, Co-Host on Lunch Groove, OSRC TV Akure, and convener of the famous stand-up comedy show, Laffta Unplugged in Ondo State.

He met his untimely death on Sunday 22nd December 2019 in a fatal motor accident on the Akure-Ondo road.

He is survived by his wife, two kids, parents, and siblings.