Ondo lawmakers greet residents on Christmas

As Christians worldwide celebrate the birth of Christ, Lawmakers of the Ondo State House of Assembly have congratulated residents on the joy of the season.

In a Christmas message, Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David who spoke on behalf of other Lawmakers urged Christians to reflect on the essence for which Christ came to save mankind.

Oleyelogun dwelled on humility that accompanied the birth of Jesus Christ in the manger and urged Christians to exhibit same in their dealings with others.

The Speaker urged Christians to be moderate in their celebration urging them to cultivate a harmonious co- existence with other religious faith.

As the new year is underway, Rt. Honourable Oleyelogun prayed that the year 2020 would usher in new and fulfilled hope for residents of the state.

He pledged readiness of the Lawmakers to continue to work with the executive with a view to bringing the desired dividends of democracy to the people.

The Speaker wishes residents of the state a merry Christmas and prosperous new year.