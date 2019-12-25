LUCKY AIYEDATIWA WISHES ALL MERRY CHRISTMAS

In this festive season, may all your wishes and dreams come true and may you feel this happiness all year round.

By the grace of God , this season will be the start of your better life and will bring you nothing but fond memories, happiness and laughter.

I wish you all the best this holiday season and throughout the year.

Let us forget the past in order to think anew, act anew and start anew.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in advance.

Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa.