Christmas Celebration: Olowa Urges Christians to be Mindful of the Reason for the Season

Olowa and Paramount Ruler of Igbara-Oke Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede has urged Christians all around the world to be mindful of the true reason for the season, the celebration of the birth of Christ and the gift that he brought to the world as they celebrate Christmas.

The monarch in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Ayodeji Owolabi, said this season is customarily a time of giving, where we remember the importance of doing what we can do to help alleviate the challenges of the less privileged. He said from time immemorial, Christmas has represented hope and benevolence that characterized the birth of Jesus Christ, whose message of love, forbearance and kindness echoes from ages to ages.

Oba Agbede said Christmas is a time when we reflect on what has occurred over the past year and also look forward on to the prospects of the New Year. ”This is the time to thank Almighty God for the successes He has enabled us to achieve as individual and as a nation as we trust him for more prosperous years ahead,” says the monarch.

He also reiterated the need for everyone to see this season as a time where we should come together as one nation, irrespective of our cultural, religion or ethnic backgrounds, and strengthens the ties that bind us.

While enjoining all not to forget in their different ways, to show love and to demonstrate giving, which he believed is the true spirit of the season, he also urged our security agencies to be on high alert and also, proactively deal with any form of law-contravening and take serious action against those who may threaten the peace and unity of our beloved country, Nigeria during this festive season.