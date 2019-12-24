OSOPADEC disburses N244m bursary and scholarship to students

The Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC) on Monday disbursed over 244 million to students of oil producing areas of the state from different tertiary institutions across the nation

While presenting the 2017 / 2018 bursary and scholarship cheques to the students in Akure , Chairman of the Commission, Mr Gbenga Edema, said the gesture was part of the dividends of democracy promised by governor Akeredolu’s administration.

Edema who explained that the step became necessary to boost the level of literacy in the riverine area said the present administration is determined in its resolve to always prioritize the welfare of students across the state .

The Osopadec boss who thanked the students for their patience and resilence since June this year when the bursary and scholarship ought to have been paid noted that , government has equally made the process less strenuous through introduction of online application processing.

He said the initiative would also encourage the students in showing more interest in specialised fields like Engineering, Nursing and Law.

Some of the beneficiaries including the President National Association of Ilaje Students NAIS Comrade Obebe Emmanuel and Mrs Kolade -Obanijesu Elaemi described the gesture by the state government as a step in the right direction in promoting Education and development of the riverine communities.

Five thousand , three hundred and seventeen students befitted from the Osopadec ‘s bursary and scholarship scheme.

The value of the award, which is geared towards promoting academic excellence, ranges from Ph.D. N250,000.00; Masters N150,000.00; Law School N100,000.00; to PGD N100,000.00. Scholarship students at first degree, HND, Nursing and Midwifery take N100,000.00, while at OND,NCE and all health Institution courses excluding nursing and midwifery receive N60,000.00. Bursary at all levels from first degree downwards is N20,000.00 flat