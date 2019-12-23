Women & Child Development
Sweet Steve’s death, a great loss – Mrs Akeredolu
Press Release
I am deeply shocked and grieved to hear about the sad demise of Oluwafemi Steve Shotonwa popularly known as “Sweet Steve”.
He was a multifaceted personality, an award winning OAP, MC per excellence and great comedian who brought laughter to many.
Nigeria has lost a talented young man and a great personality.
I send my heart felt condolence to his immediate family. I also commiserate with his colleagues, family and friends.
May the lord grant him eternal rest.
Signed
Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.
22/12/2019