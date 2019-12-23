Faces of important personalities at EGOGA 2019

The former Aviation Minister Dr. Kema Chikwe, Ondo State First Lady, Her Excellency, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the representative of Mr. Ernest Ebi, MFR, Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mrs Elizabeth Ebi, former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi and others at the Maiden Global Reunion where Ondo State First Lady delivered a Keynote Address on “Building the Next Generation of Female Leaders: The Girl Child Education” at the 2019 edition of Winifred Hubbard Lecture series, held at Egbu Girls Secondary School Chapel auditorium, Egbu Owerri North, Imo State. 21/12/2019.

