OSOPADEC Begins Payment Of 2017/2018 Scholarship Awards To Students In The Mandate Areas

The Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, OSOPADEC , will flag off the payment of its 2017/2018 Scholarship/Bursary Awards for students in the mandate areas on Monday 23rd December 2019.

According to a statement signed by the Chairman, Olugbenga Edema, a total of 5317 beneficiaries who are students of Nigerian tertiary institutions and indigenes of the Oil Producing Areas of Ondo state have been screened and successful. The total of 1522 are on scholarship, while 3549 on bursary scheme.

The awardees comprise 246 Post Graduate, Under Graduate (University) 2783 (Scholarship: 896, Bursary 1887); Polytechnic 960 (Scholarship: 313, Bursary 647); NCE 412 (Scholarship: 138, Bursary 274) and Health Institutions 871 (Scholarship: 130, Bursary 741).

Over N244 Million is to be disbursed through electronic payment, though post graduate students will be paid by cheques.

The value of the award, which is geared towards promoting academic excellence, ranges from Ph.D. N250,000.00; Masters N150,000.00; Law School N100,000.00; to PGD N100,000.00. Scholarship students at first degree, HND, Nursing and Midwifery take N100,000.00, while at OND,NCE and all health Institution courses excluding nursing and midwifery receive N60,000.00. Bursary at all levels from first degree downwards is N20,000.00 flat

Please, note that schools are to be paid in batches.

Approved list will be made available on the Commission’s notice boards at Oba-Ile and on its website by Monday, 23rd December, 2019.