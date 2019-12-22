Akpabio, Alasoadura task new Perm. Sec. on infrastructural development

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator. Godswill Akpabio has tasked the incoming Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, to ensure the actualization of the vision of the President Muhammadu Buhari to take the Niger Delta region to the “Next Level” by adding enduring infrastructural development to the region.

The Minister gave the charge during his meeting with the outgoing Permanent Secretary, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack and the incoming Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola on 20th December, 2019 in Abuja.

Senator Akpabio also charged the incoming Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, on projects and programmes monitoring to ensure that there is value for money spent, so that the Ministry does not end up paying for jobs that are not well executed.

According to the Minister, the Ministry would liaise with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), to change the paradigm and reposition the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) particularly after the forensic audit, so that all the necessary governance structure can be put in place.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his decision not to politicize the ongoing audit process and his determination to ensure that the audit process is completed and necessary governance structure is put in place, so that the new NDDC Board can start on a clean slate

Senator Akpabio commended the outgoing Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack mni, for her contribution and dedication to the services of the Ministry and wished her well in her new place of redeployment.

“I just want to say that this is indeed an uncommon meeting. The news of the redeployment of the Permanent Secretary, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack came to us as a surprise and when we made enquiries we were told that it is part and parcel of the civil service, that civil servants are trained to be versatile and can work in any Ministry assigned to them

“That is why I felt I should call all of you to publicly appreciate her for the services that she has rendered to the Ministry and her contributions towards the development of the Niger Delta region. We know that even in her new posting to the Ministry of Power, she will continue to contribute to the development of the Niger Delta because the region needs Power,” Akpabio said.

In his remarks the Minister of State, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, commended the outgoing Permanent Secretary for her exceptional brilliance and the spirit of team work she had brought into the system. According to him, the incoming Permanent Secretary is expected to sustain the spirit of team work and respect for constituted authority.

In her remarks, the outgoing Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, said that the development of the region is not only for the staffs of the Ministry but for all Niger Deltans. She appreciated the encouragement and fatherly disposition of the Ministers, adding that their coming on board had increased the tempo of development in the region.

The incoming Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, called for continued co-operation among the staff and management, adding that the strategies maybe different but the essence is to achieve the same goal. According to him, through working together the Niger Delta region would Witness uncommon development.