Akeredolu honours three Ex-Corps members with cash gift

Three ex-corps members in Ondo state have been given an award of meritorious service each by the National Youth Service Corps in Ondo state.

The award sponsored by the government of Ondo state was presented to the corps members by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) who was represented by the Commissioner for Youth & Sports Development, Dotun Owanikin Esq. during the closing ceremony of 2019 batch C stream II orientation course held at the camp in Ikare Akoko.

The first position which went to Mr Abem Raymond Godwin with number OD/18C/1209, attracted the sum of one hundred thousand naira; second position, Miss Adeleke Florence Ifeoluwa with number OD/18C/0266 attracted the sum of eighty thousand naira and the third position Dr (Miss) Ukweni Chinonyerem with number OD/18C/1156 attracted the sum of fifty thousand naira only.

The award was in fulfilment of the scheme recognition for hard work, good conducts and meritorious service of the recipients while observing the compulsory one year service to their fatherland.

Each of the corps members had been considered for the award following points garnered from embarking on personal projects, obedience to posting, participation in camp activities, attendance at CDS among others.

Addressing the new corps members who completed the three weeks orientation course, Governor Akeredolu assured them of his administration commitment to their welfare urging them to be selfless and hardworking as there are rewards for selfless service.

Governor Akeredolu who informed the corps members that Ondo state is relatively peaceful and safe however enjoined them to be security conscious.

The orientation programme which was an avenue to educate the corps members on the host state norms and values including acquiring entrepreneurship skills among other activities was declared closed by the representative of the Governor having watched the parade by the corps members.

Augustine Adeoye

Media Manager

Min. of Youth & Sports Development

20th December, 2019.