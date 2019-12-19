General News

Senate President Heads 10-Member APC National Reconciliation Committee

After due consultation, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed a high-level ten-member National Reconciliation Committee chaired by the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan.

This is in line with the November 22, 2019 resolution of the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

Other members of the committee are: First (Interim) APC National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande (Vice Chairman); Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase; Sen. Umaru Tanko Al-Makura; Sen. Kashim Shettima; Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor; Alh. Nasiru Aliko Koki; Sen. Khairat Gwadabe-Abdulrazak; Sen. Binta Garba and Sen. John Enoh (Secretary).

The Committee is empowered to address grieviances of party members and resolve existing conflicts, all with a view to fostering unity and oneness within the party.

The committee members will be informed of the date for inauguration.

SIGNED:
Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu
National Publicity Secretary
All Progressives Congress (APC)

