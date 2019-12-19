ODSG backs Buhari on forensic audit and recomposition of NDDC board

The Government of Ondo State welcomes the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to sustain the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC with mandate to supervise the forensic audit of the Commission.

We respect the far-reaching decisions taken by President Buhari on the NDDC. No doubt, the sustenance of the Interim Management Committee to midwife the forensic audit process as well as the affirmation of the Presidential directive that the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs continues to supervise the NDDC are pointedly courageous.

Mr. President’s holistic action represents an unpretentious move to instill sanity, fiscal discipline, transparency, accountability just as his commitment to the strict adherence to the Act establishing the NDDC has enlivened the confidence of stakeholders in the Niger Delta region.

It is against this backdrop that the Government of Ondo State reinforces its earlier position to produce the next Managing Director of the NDDC. This position is not just another importunate one. It is logical and in conformity with the Law establishing the Commission.

The Ondo State Government finds solace in Part IV Section 12(1) which unambiguously states: “There shall be for the Commission, a Managing Director, and two Executive Directors who shall be indigenes of oil producing areas starting with the member states of the Commission with the highest production quantum of oil and shall rotate amongst member States in order of production”.

It is in line with the spirit and letters of the provisions of the Act establishing the NDDC that the following states have produced the MD in line with quantum of production.

Therefore, the Government and good people of Ondo State have a firm belief that Mr. President in recomposing the Board and Management of the NDDC, would consider the clause in the Act and do the needful by appointing an indigene of the State as the next Managing Director of the NDDC.

Donald Ojogo

Hon. Commissioner for Information and Orientation,

Ondo State