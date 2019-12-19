General News

NDDC BOARD FOR RECOMPOSITION AND INAUGURATION AFTER COMPLETION OF FORENSIC AUDIT—PRESIDENT BUHARI

ondoevents 2 hours ago
0

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved that the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) be recomposed and inaugurated after the forensic audit of the organization.

The President has also directed that the Interim Management Team of the NDDC shall be in place till the forensic is completed, and that the supervision of the Commission shall remain under the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

December 19, 2019

Show More

Related Articles

5 hours ago

Senate President Heads 10-Member APC National Reconciliation Committee

2 days ago

PMB at 77: ‘Please tell Baba we are with him all the way’ By Femi Adesina

3 days ago

APC NWC Lifts Suspension On Akeredolu, Amosun, Okorocha, Okechukwu, Usani

5 days ago

AISHA BUHARI DONATES FOOD ITEMS TO HOSPITALS IN EBONYI STATE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Close