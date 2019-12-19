Missing Child at Sotitobire and Attendant Crisis: Akeredolu Appeals For Calm, Urges Thorough Investigation

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN has appealed for calm on the unfortunate loss of a one-year old child and the attendant crisis which occurred yesterday, Wednesday December 18, 2019.

The Governor observed and personally noted the concern of the general public since the incident last month. This is even as pressures sufficed for Government to publicly make statements in respect of the missing child.

According to a statement by his chief press secretary, Mr Segun Ajiboye, “the loss of the child in a Church, no doubt, remains heart-aching and represents a sad commentary.

However, it is pertinent to state that the enormity of the incident could not have permitted a hasty rush to make public statements, especially when investigations had already commenced and daily briefs by the Commissioner of Police were received by the Governor.

It is perhaps, instructive to disclose that Mr. Governor was being briefed in respect of the incident by other relevant security agencies, including the DSS until the unfortunate action of yesterday which culminated in needless deaths and destruction of property.

Mr Governor wishes to state that an incident as troubling as the loss of a child requires a thorough investigation with the cooperation of all and sundry. It touches all, including Government.

Therefore, it will be preposterous for people to take laws into their hands and jeopardize a deep probe that could unravel the mystery.

Governor Akeredolu enjoins the general public, especially those directly or indirectly affected, to be calm and cooperate with security agencies as they have heightened efforts to get to the root of the matter.”