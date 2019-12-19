I will never play politics with the destiny of the state – Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has reiterated his vow never to play politics with the destiny of the state.

The Governor said he would instead continue to render purposeful and selfless leadership that engender all-round development.

Governor Akeredolu said his belief is that government and development should be about the people and for the benefit of the good people of the State.

Arakunrin Akeredolu made this known while delivering his address at the 2019 State Carols and Lessons, held at the International Center for Culture and Event (DOME), Igbatoro road, Akure, the state capital on Wednesday.

He said opening up of rural roads to facilitate easy evacuation of agricultural produce from the farms will be the top priority of his administration as the dry season starts.

The Governor emphasised that the efforts of his government in the industrialisation of the State is already yielding fruits, adding that the state will be better for it by the time all the efforts crystalise.

Speaking on the reason for the season, Governor Akeredolu urged the people to reflect on the major essence and reason for the birth of Jesus Christ, which he described as redemption from judgment to salvation, healing and happiness.

He said the people must embrace and promote humanity, common good, love, peace, care and concern for one another, and most importantly, the pathway to the salvation of others.

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana joined the Governor at the 2019 state carols and lessson.

Members of the state executive council, members of the state House of Assembly, led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, Royal fathers, religious leaders and other eminent personalities also attended the event.