FG Declares Holidays For Christmas, New Year

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Thursday, Dec. 26 as well as Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 as public holidays for Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year celebrations.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, announced this on Thursday in Abuja through a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Mrs. Georgina Ehuriah.

Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on the 2019 Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He enjoined all Christians to live by the virtues and teachings of Jesus Christ. According to him, those virtues hinge on compassion, patience, peace, humility, righteousness and love for one another.

