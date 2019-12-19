Akeredolu flags-off special grants for elderly, physically challenge in Ondo

…..Says He’ll Continue To Attend To The Yearnings Of The People

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has flagged-off the Public Workfare (PWF) and Special Grant Transfer (SGT) components of the Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO) in the State.

The Social Welfare program which is in partnership with the World Bank is in tandem with the vision of the Governor Akeredolu’s administration to provide social protection for the weak and vulnerable people in the society.

Delivering his address at the Official flag-off of the scheme in Igbara-Oke, Ifedore Local Government Area of the State, on Wednesday, Governor Akeredolu explained that the Public Workfare is designed to provide immediate labour intensive work opportunities for unskilled, uneducated and unemployed youths from poor and vulnerable households in the communities.

He said the state is already witnessing a commendable effort of government that has provided gainful employment for over 4,000 vulnerable youths who now participate in productive community service and are paid a stipend of N7,500 monthly.

The Governor said the Special Grant Transfer is designed for aged and physically challenged with the aim of providing life sustaining assistance to them and to have access to quality healthcare.

Arakunrin Akeredolu said:” In Ondo State, we currently have 2,752 aged and physically challenged beneficiaries who have begun to receive stipends of N20,000 each on quarterly basis. This is in tandem with our vision of giving adequate attention to the welfare of aged and physically challenged population across the State.”

The Governor disclosed that the programmes are being implemented in the six pilot Local Government Areas of Akure North, Ifedore, Akoko South West, Ileoluji/Okeigbo, Ese-Odo and Owo.

He assured people of other Local Government Areas of the state that they would benefit from the programme in no distant time, adding that all necessary conditions have been fulfilled by the State Government.

The Governor said:”The Household Uplifting Programme, also known as the Cash Transfer is directed at the poor and vulnerable households in the participating communities.

“It is designed to enhance the quality of living in extremely poor households, through a bi-monthly payment of N10,000 to each household. As I speak, 3,800 households are benefiting from the programme in Ondo State.”

Arakunrin Akeredolu said his administration will continue to attend to the yearnings of the people and provide the enabling environment for all interventions that attend to the socio-economic development of the State and its citizenry.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Multilateral and Intergovernmental relations, Mrs Bunmi Ademosu said the Akeredolu’s administration made frantic efforts to ensure that the intervention was brought to the state for the benefit of the people.

She assured the beneficiaries that the current Adminstration will continue to be at the side of the people and attend to their welfare.