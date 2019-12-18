Mrs Akeredolu, Chikwe, Obi, Ebi, Headline Egbu Girls Old Girls Maiden Global Reunion

Former Aviation Minister Dr. Kema Chikwe, former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, First Lady of Ondo state, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, and Mr. Ernest Ebi, MFR, Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, have been scheduled to be part of the Maiden Global Reunion of Egbu Girls Old Girls Association (EGOGA) in Owerri.

The reunion, according to a statement signed by the coordinator EGOGA, Mrs. Ijeoma Enekwa, will hold between December 19 and 22, 2019.

Events lined up for the reunion include the inaugural Ms. Winifred Hubbard Lecture, (Ms. Hubbard is the first principal of the school) , Gala/Awards Night, as well as a Medical Mission and Thanksgiving Service.

According to the statement, “Mrs. Kema Chikwe will chair the inaugural lecture, Mr. Peter Obi will be the Special Guest of honour, and Arabinrin Betty Akeredolu will deliver the keynote address on ‘Building The Next Generation of Female leaders; The Girl Child Education’.

“The session will be moderated by renowned Publisher of The Source Magazine, Dame Comfort Obi. Both The First lady of Ondo state and Dame Obi are Old Girls of the school.”