Akeredolu Builds New Government House Chapel

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has built a new Government House Chapel at the Governor’s Lodge, Alagbaka, Akure.

The Governor said the building of the worship center was conceived by the administration of former Governor Dr Olusegun Mimiko.

Governor Akeredolu said his administration, however, redesigned the foundation that was put in place by the former administration and constructed a befitting Chapel, adding that nothing was too much to give to God.

The former Governor, Dr. Mimiko, and retired Chief Judge of the state, Justice Sehinde Kumuyi were among the dignitaries who joined Governor Akeredolu for the Dedication and Consecration of the Chapel at the Government House on Wednesday.

Scores of Religious leaders, including the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev. Ayo Oladapo, labour leaders and other prominent personalities were at the Dedication and Consecration service.