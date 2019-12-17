We will always honour our military personnel – Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has said his administration will continue to honour the military personnel in their strenuous battle against terrorism, and in areas of maintaining peace, order and security in the society.

The Governor said his administration is always ready to give necessary support and required assistance to the legionnaries in the State, while widows of departed military men and wives of serving soldiers have always been considered for empowerment in order to ensure that they live socially acceptable lives.

Arakunrin Akeredolu spoke at the Launch of the Emblem Appeal for the Year 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, held at the Babafunke Ajasin Auditorium, Igbatoro road, Akure.

The Governor noted that his administration is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the welfare of the citizens of the state receive the desired attention.

Speaking on the significance of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Governor Akeredolu said: ”This occasion is marked annually to rekindle our interest in the plight of the families, dependants and relations of some great Nigerians who lost their lives in the course of wars and peace keeping missions all over the world.

“The onus lies on us, Nigerians, to appreciate the noble contributions of the fallen heroes who paid the supreme price to maintain peace and security nationally and internationally.

“Every 15th January nationwide, military personnel, including the Army, the Navy, the Air force and the Nigerian Legion converge on different centres across the nation to celebrate, honour and show immense gratitude to the fallen and living heroes who endangered and still endangering their lives for peace and security.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the Emblem Appeal launch today is an attempt to solicit the support of citizens of Ondo State to donate financially, generously and by giving materials support to the families of these fallen heroes as well as the living veterans through the Nigerian Legion, which is the umbrella body of the legionnaires.

“Today, we make a clarion call to all to show gratitude for the efforts of these gallant fallen heroes and veterans through generous donations for the welfare of their families, most importantly widows and children.”

The event was attended by members of the Ondo State Executive Council, Chairman of the state APC, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, the Ondo State Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Col. Olu Apata (Rtd.) men and officers of the Nigerian Army, led by Brigadier General Z. L. Abubakar, and other Heads of the security agencies in the State.