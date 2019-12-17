Ondo people will enjoy Akeredolu for another four years – Pastor Muyiwa Alabi

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 performed the foundation-laying ceremony of a 1000 Capacity Church Auditorium for the Gospel Faith Mission International (GOFAMINT), Owo District, Folahanmi, Owo.

The Pastor-In-Charge of the Assembly, Pastor Muyiwa Alabi, said the people of the state will still enjoy Governor Akeredolu’s purposeful administration for another four years.

While appreciating the Governor for gracing the foundation-laying ceremony of the 1000 Capacity Church Auditorium of the Assembly, Pastor Alabi said the Church has followed the purposeful and result-oriented administration of the Governor and realized his commitment to the development of the youths.

According to the Pastor, the Church thanked the Governor for agreeing to be present in person and to use his hands of success to lay the foundation of the ultra modern 1000 Capacity auditorium of Folahanmi Assembly.

The General Overseer, Pastor (Dr) Elijah Abiyina, who was represented by the Pastor-In-Charge of Region 3, Pastor Emmanuel Oluwanimotele, described the Governor as an epitome of humility.

Governor Akeredolu commended the efforts of the Church in ensuring that cultism, which is rampant among students in Folahanmi area of Owo, is now a thing of the past.

The Governor said, “When we say we are more than a conqueror, people don’t understand. More than a conqueror means that you are someone who wins battles without fighting.”