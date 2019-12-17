Internet Access and Breast Cancer Awareness Among Akure Residents

By Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu

Of the leading types of cancer in women, breast cancer presents with the highest number of cases and is the leading cause of cancer death in less developed countries. Despite the promising positive impact of the Internet on breast cancer awareness, there is a paucity of information on the effect of Internet access on breast cancer knowledge in Nigeria. Therefore, the aim of this study was to determine the effect of Internet access on breast cancer knowledge and the perceived benefit of breast self-examination among adults residing in Akure Town, Ondo State, Nigeria.

A descriptive cross-sectional study design was used to determine the effect of access to the Internet on breast cancer knowledge and the perceived benefit of breast self-examination among Akure residents. The study was conducted in 295 men and women age 18 to 60 years residing in Akure who were selected using a systematic sampling technique. A telephone survey was used to collect data. Simple frequency distribution was used to describe the data, and bivariable logistic regression was used to test the association between variables.

Almost all adults residing in Akure are aware of breast cancer and more than one half have a good knowledge of the disease. Although more than one half of the study population was found to have a good knowledge of breast cancer, most adults do not have knowledge of the risk factors of breast cancer. Nearly 97% of the 84% of participants who have ever conducted breast self-examination does so at least once in a month. Adults residing in Akure who have access to the Internet were more than two times more likely to have a good knowledge of breast cancer compared with their counterparts with no Internet access.

Knowledge of breast cancer is above average among Akure adults; however, more than one half of the adult populace in Akure still lacks adequate knowledge of the risk factors of breast cancer. Breast cancer awareness programs that are targeted at Akure residents should emphasize breast cancer risk factors and use the platform provided by the Internet.

