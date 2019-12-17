Akeredolu describes Olupitan’s death as devastating

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has described the death of Hon Justice Gilbert Bamidele Olupitan as devastating to the Judiciary, the people of Ondo State and in particular, the people of Owo, his home town.

The deceased, a serving Judge in the state, was the son of the 4th Republic Senator, Titus Olupitan, who represented the Northern Senatorial District of the state.

Describing the death as an unfortunate incident, Governor Akeredolu said the news of the death of the Justice was shocking and confusing.

Arakunrin Akeredolu spoke at the Special Court sitting in honour of the late Justice, held at the State High Court 1, Akure, the State capital on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

The Governor, who noted that he shares the pain of the death of the late Justice, urged his colleagues, family and loved ones to take solace in the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He urged the wife of the deceased to be comforted by putting all her trust in God and bear the loss with fortitude prayerfully.

Arakunrin Akeredolu said: “It is with a heavy heart that I, and the good people of Ondo state mourn the passing of our beloved eminent jurist, whose shocking and untimely death, was annouced on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He passed on at the age of 55.

“I received this news with utmost dismay because on the 6th of December 2019, we were together at Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA) for the convocation ceremony of the university. He, with other judges and other invitees were later in my house in Owo and as he wanted to exit the party, he came around and greeted me. I shook his hand and we exchange banters and he left. When the news of his death came, I got totally confused.

“His death is a great loss , not only to the judiciary, but to us as a Government , the people of Ondo State and in particular, to those of us in Owo, because we can feel the pain. It was too sudden . For us, seven months was too short for him to die as a Judge.”

” I was at the NBA anniversary in Ibadan, and I looked at the program, I also saw his name there. It was listed that he was to be recognized alongside his childhood friend, Dipo Olasope on the evening of December 12. He passed on December 11.

“Death has done its own. The fact is that his death is a devastating blow to the entire Olupitan family. It is a serious thing, particularly when it happens to his father, Baba at over 80. But, I beseech us to take solace in the biblical injunction in 1 Thessalonians 4 Verse 13-14.”