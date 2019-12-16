Akeredolu joins Osinbajo, others to celebrate Ajimobi @ 70

Many prominent Nigerians, including Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, today, December 16, 2019, celebrated the immediate past Oyo State Governor, Alhaji Abiola Isiaka Ajimobi, on his 70th birthday.

The event, which was attended by the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; his wife, Dolapo; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ogun State Governor, Mr. Dapo Abiodun; Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; and Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abdulahi Ganduje, was held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Other eminent Nigerians at the birthday included a former Osun State Governor, Chief Bisi Akande; two former Ogun State governors, Aremo Olusegun Osoba and Senator Ibikunle Amosun; Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare; a former Chief of Defence Staff, Lt-Gen. Alani Akinrinade (rtd).

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Rasheed Akanbi were also among the traditional rulers who came to celebrate with the former Oyo State governor.

The birthday celebration, under the chairmanship of Lt-Gen. Akinrinade, coincided with the 2nd Abiola Ajimobi Roundtable.

Discussions, during the Roundtable, centred on “Managing The Dynamics of Nigeria’s Advancement:The Socio-economic Perspectives.”