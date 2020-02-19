200 Benefit From Mrs Akeredolu’s Free Medical Outreach In Emeabiam

By Ngozi Aduloju

No fewer than 200 residents of Emeabiam and other neighbouring communities like Umuokpo, Okpala and Olokwu within Owerri West, Imo State benefited from the free medical services put together by the First Lady of Ondo State, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu through the Sharing Hope Foundation at Emeabiam.

The medical outreach which is a response to the palpable suffering and lack of access to basic health care amongst the less privileged people in Emebiam and neighbouring communities featured an array of medical checkups which include blood pressure, malaria test, medical consultations as well as distribution of drugs.

Speaking on the essence of the programme, the Leader of the Sharing Hope Foundation, Dr. Emeka Anyanwu said the medical outreach will among other things identify health issues and proffer medical solutions as well as teach the people basic skills on how to stop bleeding and conduct CPR for chest compression as heart attack has remained a major cause of death.

Dr. Anyanwu who said his Foundation is ready to undertake surgeries where necessary once the proposed community clinic takes off by next year, urged the people to replicate the training by also teaching others what they have learnt.

One of the volunteer Doctors, Dr. Emmanuel Onyema in his remarks said the medical intervention is timely as the people are being treated for all complaints ranging from typhoid fever, malaria fever and are given injections.

Dr. Onyema who applauded Mrs. Akeredolu for deeming it fit to organize the medical mission said their medical intervention in the last two days have revived near death situations of some patients who had interfaced with the medical team. “We had to attend to one epileptic patient who had seizure while here and that was timely”, he added.

On the range of drugs being administered, Dr. Onyema said there are antibiotics, multivitamins, hypertension and diabetics drugs and that all patients are dewormed and where necessary admitted for further treatment.

In her own assessment, Christine Weinkpoff, a member of the medical mission from U.S.A. expressed delight at the successes recorded over the past few days saying so much has been achieved with so little.

While also commending Mrs. Akeredolu for her passion for the health of the people, she urged others to take a cue from it and do all that is in their power to create a better world for their people.

In a chat with journalists, some of the residents applauded the initiative while giving kudos to Ada Emeabiam II, Chief Mrs. Akeredolu for prioritizing the health of the people.

Reacting, Mr. Goodluck Onwuliri said he is very happy that his people most especially the elderly ones are able to access genuine drugs based on prescription to treat their ailments.

“I am very happy at what I witnessed here. I am particularly happy because most of these old people cannot afford to buy the quality of drugs that is freely given to them. I thank Ada Emeabiam II for coming up with this initiative”, he said.

Another beneficiary, Mrs. Abigail Ikeri while applauding the initiative said the intervention is timely and would go a long way in ensuring a healthy society.